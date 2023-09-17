Mexico Congress Alien Stunt Dubbed "Possibly Criminal" in New Report

A highly controversial alien stunt this could have serious repercussions for the journalist behind the unveiling.

Months after a House Oversight subcommittee held hearings on UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena), the Mexico Congress held a similar meeting; only in the latter, two alleged bodies of aliens were presented to those in attendance. Now, a new report says the stunt may have been criminal given Jaime Maussan, the journalist and ufologist behind the reveal, was under oath when the presentation took place.

"This is the first time [extraterrestrial life] is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world," Maussan told the lawmakers while under oath.

Mexico's Congress just unveiled two dead aliens estimated to be around 1,000 years old. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Zr7z4FKenS — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 13, 2023

According to Maussan, the bodies were first discovered in 2017 near the Nazca Lines in Peru. At least one Peruvian official, however, says she's stumped as to how the alleged remains were removed from the country. "There is a criminal complaint from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with these gentlemen," Peruvian Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga told journalists with Reuters in reference to Maussan and his associates.

"I am going to ask for information to see what has happened ... about the removal of pre-Hispanic objects, because I understand they are part of pre-Hispanic bone remains," she added.

Maussan came to his own defense, saying his investigations trump the speculation of others.

"What they want is to take away the force that this discovery has, but only with testimonies, with questioning and without a single piece of evidence," he told the newswire. "We have been doing investigations for years... they want to come here to investigate with just talk."

After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP. Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue. My… — Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) September 13, 2023

Also present at the hearing was former Air Force pilot Ryan Graves, who was one of the three witnesses that spoke at the aforementioned hearing before the House Oversight subcommittee. Graves has since expressed his disappoint with the "stunt."

"After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP. Unfortunately, yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," shared on the social network formerly known as Twitter. "My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA's witness program. I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.