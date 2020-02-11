Mickey Mouse Trends After Joe Biden Suggest Democrats Could Run Him Against Donald Trump and Win

The internet, specifically social media, is an interesting place. At any given moment one never knows exactly what the trending item will be or why, but on Tuesday, Mickey Mouse had an interesting moment as one of Twitter’s top trends but not for something Disney-related. Instead, the iconic mouse was making the social media rounds after former Vice President Joe Biden suggested that any Democrat candidate could beat current President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — and that Mickey Mouse could even do it if he were to be the party’s nominee.

In an appearance on the MSNBC program Morning Joe on Tuesday, Biden was asked about the idea some have suggested that certain candidates — specifically Bernie Sanders — will not be able to beat Trump in the election. Biden clearly didn’t agree.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.” —@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/91dJpO5zCf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 11, 2020

One could say that’s a pretty bold claim and it seems that Twitter felt that way as well. Mickey Mouse soon began trending thanks to Biden’s comment which means the internet did what the internet does best: offered up some great memes. People were quick to start cracking wise about why Mickey was trending, with many joking that they saw the beloved character trending and thought he’d died while others suggested the notably wholesome mouse had likely gotten busted doing something troubling. What is genuinely interesting about it, though, is that while the reason Mickey Mouse started trending was political and therefore potentially very divisive considering the current state of our cultural climate, reaction was generally focused towards those positive, humorous memes.

Maybe it’s Mickey Mouse that truly unites us. Who knew?

All memes and humor aside, though, Mickey Mouse is very much a character that’s had major cultural impact and it’s that impact that will be explored as part of an upcoming documentary project coming to Disney+. Announced last fall ahead of the streaming service’s launch, an Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary is in development that will take a close look at the Walt Disney Company’s mascot and most famous creation. Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning documentarian Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom) will produce the Mickey Mouse documentary directed by Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol, Shangri-La). Tremolo Productions, behind the Fred Rogers-focused documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Lincoln Square Productions, behind the ABC-aired What Would You Do?, back the project. It’s not yet known when that documentary will debut.

