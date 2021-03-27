MrBeast Reveals Charity Channel With Proceeds Going To His Food Pantry

✖

MrBeast just bought a food pantry to help people in need and started a channel to help keep it stocked. The YouTuber started a channel specifically for philanthropic efforts. Fans have been super supportive over the last few years as he keeps upping the ante when it comes to charity work. Handing out houses, cars, and cold hard cash is a monthly occurrence for MrBeast. As the days tick by, the stakes get higher and higher to keep financing these stunts. (You have to have the money to give it away…) So, he’s very excited to get this channel up and running to help as many people as possible. You would have to imagine that MrBeast Burger profits are also going to help people at the food pantry as well. That business has been good enough to have more locations opening up across the United States and Canada.

I uploaded the first Beast Philanthropy video! 100% of the revenue on this channel goes straight into our food pantry and I can’t wait to see how big we can grow the charity :)https://t.co/f0X2ElzbZU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 26, 2021

On Twitter, Beast wrote, “I uploaded the first Beast Philanthropy video! 100% of the revenue on this channel goes straight into our food pantry and I can’t wait to see how big we can grow the charity :)”

In some comments to Zenger, the YouTube star explained his approach to philanthropy. He won a $10,000 award for it.

“I did a YouTube video where I bought everything in 5 stores, so I have five stores worth of food,” MrBeast begin. “So we basically are stepping in, and in ten days we’re going to do a big drive and feed everybody in the community, because that food pantry ran out of funds.”

“Do you need 12 cars? Do you need 12 houses?” he mentioned on a guest stream with Pulte. “Personally, and maybe I’m weird, I just get more enjoyment helping other people than I do buying a bigger box to live in.”

