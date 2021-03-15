MrBeast Burger Fans Celebrate Restaurant Chain Passing Another Milestone
MrBeast Burger just keeps expanding and people are celebrating yet another milestone. The YouTuber’s restaurant now has 420 locations in the United States alone, and there are some in Canada now. That’s huge when things started with 300 individual spots in December of last year. Being able to tack on 100 more in such a short amount of time shows how much people are demanding his service. They don’t really go overboard at MrBeast Burger. There are chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses, fries and burgers for the most part. But, that simplicity seems to be working out in the short term. Fans of his YouTube escapades are more than willing to slap down some money to go get dinner when it strikes their fancy. With more locations, it doesn’t look like this summer will be much different than the launch was.
We now have 420 restaurants! Check in the Beast Burger app if you’re near any of the new ones. We also opened our first international restaurants in Canada :) https://t.co/xSEfoqqr7m— MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 10, 2021
MrBeast Burger describes their stores.
“On November 19, 2020, fans of MrBeast descended upon the town of Wilson, North Carolina—just a few miles from Jimmy’s hometown of Greenville, to enjoy the world’s first free restaurant. MrBeast and his best friends, Chandler, Chris, and Karl, hosted thousands of fans during a pop-up event for MrBeast Burger. Fans enjoyed an authentic one-of-a-kind experience featuring branding, packaging, uniforms and signage along with a free meal. Check out the video featured on MrBeast’s YouTube. “
Was literally about to ask you when #Canada is getting our Mr. Beast Burger locations!? Yaaaaaaaaaas! 🥳🎊 https://t.co/daO4yYd8UV— xsx (@xsonarisx) March 13, 2021
I want one!! https://t.co/AeWhSZpvtC— Abby (@Abbygarrett80) March 13, 2021
It took only a few months for @MrBeast burgers to go big and viral i aint seened any burger be that big in my life. https://t.co/xdvBFurUkm— RagingTofu (@RagingTofu) March 12, 2021
There’s a Mr.Beast Burger in my state! https://t.co/qlT3SVr9aY— colds But Better (@ColdsBruh) March 12, 2021
YESSSS OMG THERES ONE IN OUR TOWN https://t.co/oLxjqI4frB pic.twitter.com/JeP1wjByej— ayup mental breakdown lasagna (@FanSquam) March 11, 2021
YEAHHH— funky (@SebinkaTV) March 11, 2021
CANDA https://t.co/72AsxZNTUZ
My body is ready 🍔🍔 https://t.co/jpwSmUUWjF— jim. (@Sh1tsAndGigs) March 11, 2021
sadly not one near my house but their is one near my grandpa’s house and i am so hyped to try it next time i am their and i am lucky my grandpa is a fan so he will be down to get the food lmao https://t.co/fB8hShagSt— Harrison James (@ImHarisonJames) March 11, 2021