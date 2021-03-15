MrBeast Burger Fans Celebrate Restaurant Chain Passing Another Milestone

MrBeast Burger just keeps expanding and people are celebrating yet another milestone. The YouTuber’s restaurant now has 420 locations in the United States alone, and there are some in Canada now. That’s huge when things started with 300 individual spots in December of last year. Being able to tack on 100 more in such a short amount of time shows how much people are demanding his service. They don’t really go overboard at MrBeast Burger. There are chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses, fries and burgers for the most part. But, that simplicity seems to be working out in the short term. Fans of his YouTube escapades are more than willing to slap down some money to go get dinner when it strikes their fancy. With more locations, it doesn’t look like this summer will be much different than the launch was.

We now have 420 restaurants! Check in the Beast Burger app if you’re near any of the new ones. We also opened our first international restaurants in Canada :) https://t.co/xSEfoqqr7m — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 10, 2021

MrBeast Burger describes their stores.

“On November 19, 2020, fans of MrBeast descended upon the town of Wilson, North Carolina—just a few miles from Jimmy’s hometown of Greenville, to enjoy the world’s first free restaurant. MrBeast and his best friends, Chandler, Chris, and Karl, hosted thousands of fans during a pop-up event for MrBeast Burger. Fans enjoyed an authentic one-of-a-kind experience featuring branding, packaging, uniforms and signage along with a free meal. Check out the video featured on MrBeast’s YouTube. “

Did you catch this shoutout during Swift’s speech? Let us know down in the comments!