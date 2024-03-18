MTN DEW Officially Unveils Two New Baja Blast Flavors

The next two flavors of MTN DEW Baja Blast have officially been unveiled. Monday, DEW officials announced Point Break Punch and Laguna Lemonade as the next two flavor spin-offs of MTN DEW Baja Blast. As is now the norm for the soda maker, Point Break Punch and Laguna Lemonade are limited-time offerings as a part of another Baja Blast Summer. While Baja Blast itself will be available bottled and canned for the remainder of 2024, the two new flavors will just available as supplies last over the summer months.

Point Break Punch is another punch-adjacent flavor combined with the classic citrus DEW flavor while Laguna Lemonade is DEW mixed with mango lemonade. The soft drinks will be available in 20-ounce bottles, 12-ounce 12-pack cans, and 12-ounce 28-packs available at clubs such as Costco and Sam's Club.

Is Baja Blast a permanent MTN DEW flavor?

While Baja Blast has found its place as an iconic exclusive to Taco Bell, the fast-food chain agreed to a deal that allowed MTN DEW to bottle and can it for distribution in stores for the entirety of 2024, it's 20th anniversary.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release earlier this year. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."