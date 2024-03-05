MTN DEW Baja Blast's Two New Spin-off Flavors Just Leaked

Now that the calendar reads March, the season will soon change to spring. That means summer isn't too far behind, and Team MTN DEW is gearing up for the brand's most popular time of the year. As has been the case in the past few years, the citrus soda will be introducing two new "spin-offs" of its wildly popular Baja Blast flavor, and this year's flavors have surfaced online. Spinning out of the teal nectar for Summer 2024 are the rosy Baja Point Break Punch and the amber-tinted Baja Laguna Lemonade.

Punch-flavored Baja Blasts have been a thing of the past, so it will be interesting to see what MTN DEW officials have in store for the former. Laguna Lemonade, however, is relatively new to the brand outside of its MTN DEW Vibe, a drink exclusive to Which Wich.

This year also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the flagship MTN DEW Baja Blast. In celebration, Taco Bell has agreed to let DEW release the once-exclusive in canned and bottle form all year long.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release in January. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."

It's unclear when MTN DEW Baja Point Break Punch and MTN DEW Baja Laguna Lemonade will be available, though previous iterations typically start popping up just a bit before summer officially begins.