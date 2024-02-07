Mountain Dew Baja Blast Super Bowl Commercial Reunites Parks and Rec Stars

After two decades as a year-round Taco Bell exclusive, MTN DEW has added MTN DEW Baja Blast to its national "permanent" lineup to celebrate 20 years of the teal nectar. Though Baja Blast isn't always going to be a permanent flavor, it will be available next to the rest of MTN DEW's canned and bottled products at the store for the rest of the year instead of just during the summer months, which has been the norm the past few years. To promote the change in Baja Blast status, MTN DEW officials hired Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman to appear in the flavor's first-ever Super Bowl Ad.

Tuesday, MTN DEW shared both the ad that will air during the game and an extended version showing the Parks and Rec stars as they have "a blast" doing various activities from the mundane to riding dragons. You can see the extended cut for yourself below.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."

Both MTN DEW Baja Blast and MTN DEW Baja Blast Zero Sugar will be available in cans and bottles for the entirety of 2024, finding a spot alongside the regular MTN DEW offerings at your local store.

"Taco Bell and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it's been an extraordinary journey," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery added. "As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!"