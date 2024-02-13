Taco Bell Unveils Massive 2024 Release Slate (Including Baja Blast Ice Cream)
Taco Bell's MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato is receiving a national release.
Days removed from Taco Bell's equivalency of a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the fast-food restaurant has unveiled its entire release slate for the upcoming year. Meaty across the board, the chain has a dozen new items either set for release or testing by the end of the year. This includes a national released of the chain's MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato, which went viral last year during its testing period in southern California.
Anchoring the entire slate is Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken menu, which features roasted shredded chicken in either the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl. Also part of the release slate is a Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which received a testing period in 2022.
Taco Bell's full release slate, as provided by the restaurant, can be found below.
- The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. Also, the menu adds all-new ingredients including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell and an addition to the brand's sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa. The menu adds five items that will soon be available nationwide to satisfy any craving – any time of day – including the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.
-
The Year's Biggest Flavor Collaborations: 2024 Food Innovations and Partnerships
- Cheesy Chicken Crispanada: Arriving to menus nationwide on February 15, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada consists of tender chicken marinated and slow cooked with garlic, tomato and onion, combined with a harmonious blend of monterey pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, all tucked inside a delicate pastry dough crisped to perfection. The menu item takes inspiration from the beloved empanada and is fused with the Taco Bell flavors fans already love.
- Crispy Chicken Nuggets: That's right! Taco Bell is bringing yet another chicken innovation in Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which consists of all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory. Fans can choose from two new delectable sauce options: signature Bell sauce, crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, featuring sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.
- Cheesy Street Chalupas: The Cheesy Street Chalupas feature a cheesy flatbread with a small tortilla that is stuffed generously with a mouthwatering blend of mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and fried together then filled with a choice of slow-roasted chicken or savory grilled, marinated steak, a flavorful sauce, and topped with a layer of diced onions and cilantro. Each order will come with two Cheesy Street Chalupas.
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.
- Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year›s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.
- Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.
Taco Bell is bringing more bold and intentionally Mexican-inspired flavors to the world in 2024. More than a dozen food innovations are making their way out of the Test Kitchen and will be available to fans for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. These newest menu items include: