Taco Bell Unveils Massive 2024 Release Slate (Including Baja Blast Ice Cream)

Days removed from Taco Bell's equivalency of a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the fast-food restaurant has unveiled its entire release slate for the upcoming year. Meaty across the board, the chain has a dozen new items either set for release or testing by the end of the year. This includes a national released of the chain's MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato, which went viral last year during its testing period in southern California.

Anchoring the entire slate is Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken menu, which features roasted shredded chicken in either the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl. Also part of the release slate is a Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which received a testing period in 2022.

Taco Bell's full release slate, as provided by the restaurant, can be found below.

The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. Also, the menu adds all-new ingredients including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell and an addition to the brand's sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa. The menu adds five items that will soon be available nationwide to satisfy any craving – any time of day – including the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.