MTN DEW VooDew Is Here and the Internet Is Divided Over Its Flavor

For the fifth straight year, MTN DEW has brought back VooDew, the cloudy nectar that carries with it a mysterious flavor. As is now tradition in the fall months, much like all things pumpkin spice, the internet is debating as to what flavor this year's VooDew really is. The consensus seems to be centered on something cherry flavored, whether that be cough syrup to Airheads, Skittles, or beyonds.

"For the fifth year in a row, MTN DEW® is continuing its Halloween tradition with the release of its latest mystery flavor – MTN DEW VOO-DEW. Each year, MTN DEW VOO-DEW merges the epic taste of a spooky treat with the iconic citrus notes of MTN DEW, to unleash a chilling flavor of Halloween with every sip," DEW officials said in a new statement.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.