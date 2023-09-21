MTN DEW VooDew Is Here and the Internet Is Divided Over Its Flavor
As has become the norm this time of the year, the internet can't seem to agree on what flavor the mysterious MTN DEW VooDew is.
For the fifth straight year, MTN DEW has brought back VooDew, the cloudy nectar that carries with it a mysterious flavor. As is now tradition in the fall months, much like all things pumpkin spice, the internet is debating as to what flavor this year's VooDew really is. The consensus seems to be centered on something cherry flavored, whether that be cough syrup to Airheads, Skittles, or beyonds.
"For the fifth year in a row, MTN DEW® is continuing its Halloween tradition with the release of its latest mystery flavor – MTN DEW VOO-DEW. Each year, MTN DEW VOO-DEW merges the epic taste of a spooky treat with the iconic citrus notes of MTN DEW, to unleash a chilling flavor of Halloween with every sip," DEW officials said in a new statement.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Sour Apple
prevnext
New Mountain Dew Voodew seems sour apple-ish flavored. pic.twitter.com/ICrvXrk6zU— Tim Gill (@timgill924) September 18, 2023
SweeTarts
prevnext
Mountain Dew VooDew. What is the mystery flavor? It's supposed to be an iconic Halloween candy. Smells and tastes like SweeTARTS to me. pic.twitter.com/lDAC9B9F59— Nao-Metal (Kenny) (@NaoMetal5) September 18, 2023
Sweet Tarts Ropes
prevnext
Alright, here’s my official guess for VooDew 5 https://t.co/Jtk7KbRweI pic.twitter.com/H5Wn7x4MLu— Leftover Pizza Club 🍕 (@lftovrpizzaclub) September 18, 2023
Wild Berry
prevnext
It tastes like Wild Berry Skittles 😍🍓🫐🍬#MountainDew #MTNDew #VooDew #Halloween #Flavor pic.twitter.com/4tZinrQqXT— SpookySacrifice 🧛🏻🌹🕸️ (@spookysacrifice) September 15, 2023
Cherry Candy
prevnext
Yes, @ImFatPod the emailer this week was correct: really liked the VooDew and it is definitely a cherry candy flavor. My son and I were a toss up between Airheads or Skittles. #TOJ pic.twitter.com/qEnnISyWmc— Lance LeVine (@chocolatierLL) September 20, 2023
NyQuill
prevnext
Mountain Dew VooDew 2023 Review (Room was too messy to record in..😅)
-Shockingly an OK flavor.
-Mostly Cherry but also another flavor where I felt it was a NyQuil feel.
Not very fizzy thankfully, but it was still kinda eh.
Overall I’d say… 5/10. Not really my cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/qP5VfnXDkM— ⚡Kota: Full-Time E-Boy⚡ (@YourFellowKota) September 18, 2023
idk what but mid
Hate to say it guys…the mountain voodew flavor this year is mid. pic.twitter.com/kTddmMm3Jk— lambda variant-nvm….. (@griffemto) September 21, 2023
*****
MTN DEW VooDew 2023 is now available wherever soda is sold.prev