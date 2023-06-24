MTN Dew Just Dropped Two New Baja Blasts

Baja Blast is back. As temperatures spike across the country, the beloved MTN DEW flavor has returned to stores. Not only is regular old MTN DEW Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar available in bottled and canned varieties for the next few months, but this year's release has brought forth two new flavors to add to the Baja family. Thursday, DEW officials revealed the two accompanying flavors this year are Baja Blast Caribbean Splash and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch. While Passionfruit Punch is a little self-explanatory with it's passionfruit and tropical punch flavors, Caribbean Splash is said to be primarily guava-based.

As with years past, Baja Blast, Baja Blast Zero Sugar, Baja Blast Caribbean Splash, and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch are all available in single 20-ounce singles and 16-ounce bottled six packs in addition to 12-ounce cans in a 12-pack. This year, both Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar will also be available in is 16.9-ounce eight-packs and miniature 7.5-ounce cans.

This is the third-straight year MTN DEW has released a pair of new flavors in support of Baja Blast's annual summer release. In 2021, the beverage maker introduced Baja Flash and Baja Punch while 2022 saw the release of Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold. Keep scrolling to see what DEW fiends are saying about the new flavors!