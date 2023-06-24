MTN Dew Just Dropped Two New Baja Blasts
Baja Blast is back. As temperatures spike across the country, the beloved MTN DEW flavor has returned to stores. Not only is regular old MTN DEW Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar available in bottled and canned varieties for the next few months, but this year's release has brought forth two new flavors to add to the Baja family. Thursday, DEW officials revealed the two accompanying flavors this year are Baja Blast Caribbean Splash and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch. While Passionfruit Punch is a little self-explanatory with it's passionfruit and tropical punch flavors, Caribbean Splash is said to be primarily guava-based.
As with years past, Baja Blast, Baja Blast Zero Sugar, Baja Blast Caribbean Splash, and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch are all available in single 20-ounce singles and 16-ounce bottled six packs in addition to 12-ounce cans in a 12-pack. This year, both Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar will also be available in is 16.9-ounce eight-packs and miniature 7.5-ounce cans.
This is the third-straight year MTN DEW has released a pair of new flavors in support of Baja Blast's annual summer release. In 2021, the beverage maker introduced Baja Flash and Baja Punch while 2022 saw the release of Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold. Keep scrolling to see what DEW fiends are saying about the new flavors!
Not a Drill
prevnext
@MountainDew has brought back Baja Blast in bottles and added two new Baja flavors!! 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝘼 𝘿𝙍𝙄𝙇𝙇!! pic.twitter.com/h9S5e9eBoa— Megaman94 🍋 (@Mega_Man94) June 23, 2023
Good Day
prevnext
I found the new Baja Blast and an ICEE cereal, so even tho I hurt, today is a good day pic.twitter.com/j8Jiiof0JM— 🐝Honey Hannah🐝 (@h0neyfluff) June 20, 2023
I love you
prevnext
Baja Blast is back?? That AND the new Summer Freeze Bomb Pop flavor? @MountainDew, I LOVE YOU!! pic.twitter.com/2YQsNhAzj6— Todd Cassel (@Tudec) June 23, 2023
Two Thumbs Up
prevnext
New summer? New Baja Blast flavors
This is Caribbean Splash, which is a Guava flavor.
It's a fuckin 10/10, friends. I am SHOOK pic.twitter.com/2PmY6hlbnJ— Steeb (@StevenMcNubbin) June 20, 2023
Review Time
prevnext
New pop I got: Coke Ultimate tastes like banana Laffy Taffy. Mtn Dew: Baja Blast: Caribbean Splash tastes like guava. Mtn Dew: Baja Blast: Passionfruit Punch tastes like Passionfruit flavored fruit punch @highimcells @deathpho pic.twitter.com/fyfSINNEL4— Jordan (@assassinpikachu) June 18, 2023
on a mission
prevnext
There’s I guess a bunch of new baja blast flavours I need to try.
On a mission tomorrow -— Steve | Franchise🤟 (@FranchiseGFX) June 23, 2023
Live Mas
prev
everyone asking me why i need 60 cans of baja blast is just showing that they truly live menos pic.twitter.com/mmotU06cq9— jessi (@sexdad73) June 24, 2023