NBC Changes Fall Schedule Again

NBC has tweaked its fall schedule once again. On Tuesday, the network announced (via TVLine) that there were some changes to its fall schedule, specifically on Wednesday nights. Season 2 of Quantum Leap, which had previously been set to air on Wednesday nights at 9/8c after Chicago Med/Fire/PD reruns will now, instead, kick of that evening of programming starting on October 4th at 8/7c. The Chicago reruns will now close Wednesday night programming starting at 10/9c. Magnum P.I., which is coming back for the second half of its fifth and final season will air at 9/8c.

The Wednesday night shuffle is the only shift the NBC's current fall schedule after it got a bit of an overhaul last month amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. It's unclear at this time if any further changes are anticipated.

NBC Also Released a Trailer for The Irrational

On Monday, NBC released a trailer for The Irrational, the new series starring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The network's official description for the series is as follows: "Based on author Dan Ariely's best-selling novel "Predictably Irrational," a world-renowned professor of behavioral science lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior." NBC ordered The Irrational to series last December and all 10 episodes of its first season were completed ahead of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. It will premiere on Monday, September 25th at 10/9c.

CBS Has Also Previously Changed its Fall TV Schedule

NBC isn't alone in having to adjust its fall schedule due to the ongoing strikes. CBS recently announced that they had made updates to their fall television lineup as well, now adding Paramount Network's Yellowstone to air on CBS this fall, beginning with the very first episode.

The new CBS schedule released this previously sees Yellowstone taking over the prime Sunday night slot on the network. Yellowstone will air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET, starting with Season 1. On days when CBS only airs one NFL game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 pm ET. There are more than four seasons already in the bag, so CBS has plenty of Yellowstone to work with.

Here is NBC's Newly Updated Fall Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:30 pm ET Big Ten Saturday Night

Thursday, Sept. 7

8:20 pm ET: NFL Kickoff

Sunday, Sept. 10

7 pm ET: Football Night in America

8:20 pm ET: Sunday Night Football

Monday, Sept. 25

8 pm: The Voice

10 pm: The Irrational

Wednesday, Sept. 27

9 pm: America's Got Talent (finale)

Friday, Sept. 29

9 pm: Dateline

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10 pm: Found

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 pm: Quantum Leap

9 pm: Magnum P.I.

10 pm: Chicago Med/Fire/PD (reruns)

Thursday, Oct. 5

8 pm: Law & Order/SVU/Organized Crime (reruns)

9 pm: Transplant 10 pm: Dateline

Friday, Nov. 3

8 pm: The Wall