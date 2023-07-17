Yellowstone to Air on CBS This Fall

Yellowstone is going to be making its broadcast television premiere this fall. The hit series has aired its first four and a half seasons on the Paramount Network, where it became one of the biggest cable success stories in recent memory. Now, with both writers’ and actors’ strikes active going into the summer, Paramount is looking to its most popular title to anchor its fall television lineup. Yellowstone will be airing on CBS this fall, beginning with the very first episode.

The new CBS schedule released this week sees Yellowstone taking over the prime Sunday night slot on the network. Yellowstone will air on Sunday nights at 9pm ET, starting with Season 1. On days when CBS only airs one NFL game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 pm ET. There are more than four seasons already in the bag, so CBS has plenty of Yellowstone to work with.

Of course, one issue that will need to be addressed for Yellowstone to air on a regular network is censorship. The series is geared towards adults and has a lot more freedom with its material aiding on Paramount Network. Quite a lot will need to be edited or removed in order for the show to meet the rules of a broadcast network like CBS.

New CBS Fall Schedule

The fall TV schedule that CBS initially released included all of its scripted programming, assuming things with the Writers Guild of America would be sorted at some point and the strike would end. It hasn’t, and the writers have been joined by the actors, now that SAG-AFTRA is also on strike. That has caused some big changes in plans for networks and their fall schedules.

Yellowstone is just one tool CBS is using to shore up its fall lineup. Popular reality shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and The Challenge: USA will all be a part of the schedule, airing new episodes because they’re unscripted programs. Survivor and The Amazing Race will be getting extended episodes as well, airing for 90 minutes instead of 60.

CBS is also bringing SEAL Team back to the lineup. The David Boreanaz-led series moved to Paramount+ as a streaming original for its past two seasons, and those episodes will air on CBS this fall. With Ghosts becoming such a hit over the last two years, CBS is bringing the original UK version of Ghosts (which the US version is based on) to its schedule on Thursday nights.

The fall schedule for CBS also includes reruns of hit shows like NCIS, FBI, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and Blue Bloods.