ABC Removes Scripted Shows From Fall Schedule Amid Writers' Strike

The entire industry is facing uncertainty in the near future with the ongoing writers' strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) authorized a strike at the beginning of May, resulting in all writing-related activities to cease. That means no more writers' rooms, rewrites, pitches, or anything until the strike is a new deal is reached and the strike ends. There's no telling how long the strike will last, but it will likely have an impact on fall TV shows, which would need to be written soon for production to begin over the summer. With that in mind, ABC has released its 2023 fall TV schedule, removing scripted shows almost entirely.

Right now, the plan is for ABC to not release any new scripted TV, as it prepares for a lengthy strike. The schedule is instead filled with unscripted shows like Dancing With the Stars, Bachelor in Paradise, and Shark Tank.

The only exception to this rule will be Wednesday nights, when ABC airs back-to-back episodes of hit comedy series Abbott Elementary. Those episodes won't be new, though, as ABC will air reruns as it waits for the strike to end.

You can check out the full fall schedule for ABC below!