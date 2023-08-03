Nestle Toll House Brings Back Two Cookie Favorites, Introduces New Morsels For Fall

August is here and while it is technically still summer, it's officially time to start looking towards fall. After all, we're already starting to see Halloween decor and items arriving in stores so now is also the perfect time to start talking fall snacks — and Nestle Toll House is getting ready for the season with the return of two fan-favorite cookies as well as the introduction of a brand new seasonal treat. The brand recently announced that not only are both Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough returning this year, but they are also launching the new Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels just in time for holiday baking.

Returning for the fall is fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough. The treat is described as a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and premiere White Morsels and is a great way to embrace all things pumpkin spice and kick off the fall season. It's available in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40, though price may vary by retailer.

Also returning is the beloved M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. Just in time for trick or treat season — though heavy on the "treat" — the deliciously spooky cookie dough is also returning in 14 oz packages with a suggested retail of $4.40. As for the new offering, this fall, Toll House is putting a new twist on a classic with Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Morsels. The morsels combine strong, rich hot cocoa and light sweet marshmallow flavor in morsels that are the perfect addition to your baked goods, but are just as delicious straight form the bag. They are available in 9 oz packages for a suggested price of $3.79.

All three seasonal offerings are set to start rolling out to retailers this month.

In Other Snack News

August is a big month for other snacking news as well, particularly for ice cream. On Tuesday, Baskin-Robbins debuted their new Flavor of the Month for August, Game Night ice cream. The flavor features salted caramel ice cream with M&M's Minis chocolate candies, crunchy buttered popcorn flavored clusters, and a sweet and savory caramel pretzel flavored swirl. Additionally, to help bring the flavor to life, Baskin-Robbins is set to host their own Game Night on Friday, August 4th at The Grove in Los Angeles from noon to 10 p.m. PT where guests can enjoy games, prizes, and free ice cream.

"Baskin-Robbins is all about bringing people together to celebrate yay-worthy moments and our August lineup is the ultimate embodiment of that," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Classic cake layers paired with guests' favorite ice cream flavors is what makes a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake so special, and we're thrilled to sprinkle in an all-new cake option with the Confetti Cake Layer. We're also taking things to the next level with Game Night by featuring Mars M&M® MINIS chocolate candies to bring the perfect balance of sweet and salty in a scoop full of everyone's favorite game night snacks."