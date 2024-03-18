Barack Obama Turned Down Cameo in Netflix's 3 Body Problem for a Humorous Reason

The makers of Netflix's 3 Body Problem tried to get President Obama to make a cameo - and got a funny response instead.

Netflix's new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem almost had one of the most epic cameos possible: former president Barack Obama!

Game of Thrones TV series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took the ambitious swing of sending a note to Obama, asking to make an appearance in 3 Body Problem; the president declined, but did so with style, sending the showrunners a humorous note:

"He did sign a very funny note though, when we tried to get him for a cameo," Benioff explained to USA Today. "It was to the effect of, 'In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.'"

"He wants to keep his powder dry in case there's a real thing," Weiss added.

The desire to get President Obama to appear on 3 Body Problem wasn't just random stunt casting: for years now, Obama has been a vocal fan of the Three-Body Problem novel trilogy by author Liu Cixin.

(Photo: Netflix)

"The Three-Body Problem series — which was just wildly imaginative, really interesting," Obama said in a NYT interview back in 2017, talking about his reading habits. He added that "The scope of it was immense. So that was fun to read, partly because my day-to-day problems with Congress seem fairly petty — not something to worry about. Aliens are about to invade. [Laughter]"

President Obama has been reserved when it comes to making appearances at real-life events or doing pop-culture cameos. But still, respect Weiss and Benioff for shooting their shot...

What Is Netflix's 3 Body Problem About?

"A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

Author Liu Cixin has already endorsed Weiss and Benioff's adaptation of his work, in a previous statement:

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem premieres on Netflix on March 21st.