3 Body Problem Stars Reveal the First Video Game Experiences That Blew Their Mind

3 Body Problem is heading to Netflix next week, and the upcoming series is based on the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin. If you're familiar with the story then you know some of the main characters get invested in a "video game" that helps them unlock the mystery of the aliens who are headed towards Earth. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with 3 Boy Problem stars John Bradley (Jack Rooney), Jess Hong (Jin Cheng), and Alex Sharp (Will Downing). During the chat, the actors spoke about some of the first video games that blew their minds.

"Prince of Persia on my dad's Packard Bell," Sharp shared. "No hesitation. Wow," Hong observerd. "Yeah, epic," Sharp added. "It blew my mind. I spent many an hour dodging the spikes and the loose tiles to find that horrible final boss. Shoutout Packard Bell."

"I had a really recent experience actually at a new VR place in London," Hong shared. "And it's one of those pods where you can go into and the whole pod kind of like shakes and blows wind at you when you're inside the headset, so you can go with friends and meet each other inside the virtual lobby and then go on some adventure together. It was wild. It was actually getting pretty close to what we were doing in the [show's] games, but just two senses."

"Growing up, and still now really, there's only a very thin band of video games I've ever been really into," Bradley added. "It used to be just FIFA and James Bond games and now it's now it's just FIFA."

Everyone then proceeded to share their love for Goldeneye on N64 with Bradley saying "it's like your soul leaves your body." You can watch the interview with the 3 Body Problem trio at the top of the page.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?



Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem debuts on Netflix on March 21st.