Game of Thrones Producers Already Making Big Promises About the Ending of New Series 3 Body Problem

Despite Game of Thrones' controversial final season, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are projecting confidence in their ability to bring the ending of Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy, the source material for the duo's new 3 Body Problem Netflix series, to life. Weiss and Benioff spoke to Empire about developing their first live-action project since Game of Thrones concluded. Like Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem adapts a complex work of prose fiction with a large cast and big ideas, though at three books the story is significantly shorter than the A Song of Ice and Fire series that Game of Thrones adapted. Weiss and Benioff also have the advantage this time around of the source being complete, with a known ending for them to work towards and from. Convincing Netflix to let them reach that point may be the bigger challenge.

"Honestly, the ending of the third book [Death's End] is one of my favorite endings of any giant saga of all time, so we want to get there," Benioff told Empire. "The hardest thing is always the first season. Can we justify the big investment from Netflix? I feel like this will grow as it grows. I'm hopeful."

Despite the backlash that the final Game of Thrones series sparked, Weiss and Benioff did not shy away from the idea of taking on another series similar in scale. "The feeling that it may be too much was familiar for us," says Weiss. "It was what we felt with Thrones, in conjunction with a tremendous amount of excitement over the possibilities of where it could go if we could get it off the ground. It was the terror of the magnitude of what was in front of us. If you're not afraid, you're doing something wrong."

What is 3 Body Problem About?

According to Netflix's official synopsis, 3 Body Problem is about how "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," Cixin said when Netflix announced the series. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Who is in 3 Body Problem's Cast?

3 Body Problem stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce. Weiss and Benioff, with Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) are co-creators, executive producers, and writers.

Weiss and Benioff added, "Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

"It's a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction," Woo said. "The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory. I'm thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team."

3 Body Problem debuts on Netflix on March 21st.