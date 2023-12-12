Netflix Users Report Outages as Streamer Goes Down for Some

A number of Netflix subscribers seemingly experienced a major outage on Monday. Since Monday afternoon, error reports for the streaming service on DownDetector have begun to spike, with as many as 20,000 reports submitted. According to posts on social media, the error seems to have been caused for those who use Netflix on connected devices and TVs, reporting a network error even if your Internet is working correctly. It is currently unknown at this point what caused the error, or exactly how widespread the problem currently is.

"We're very sorry, but we're having unexpected technical issues with Netflix for some members," Netflix confirmed in a statement to Variety. "Our engineers are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will share updates."

Is Squid Game: The Challenge Renewed for Season 2?

One of Netflix's most recent hits, which only aired its Season 1 finale late last week, has been Squid Game: The Challenge. The reality show has reinterpreted the lore and challenges of the Korean drama Squid Game in a less-deadly context, allowing players to compete for a cash prize. The series has already been renewed for a sophomore season.

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix," Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said in a statement. "We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

What Movies Are Leaving Netflix in December?

As usual, a number of titles are leaving Netflix by the end of December, including Anchorman, Mission: Impossible, Jaws, and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. Also among the list is one of the streamer's previous original releases — Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour. The concert film was released as a Netflix original on December 31, 2018, offers fans a glimpse at Swift's 2018 tour of the same name. The last day to watch Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix will be Saturday, December 30th.

This announcement definitely comes as a surprise to Swifties — both because of Netflix's exclusive distribution of the film, and because the filmed concert has become a staple of the fandom, especially as Swift's subsequent tour, Loverfest, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift is currently embarking on her Eras Tour, which covers her first ten albums and debuted its filmed version in theaters earlier this fall. It is unclear at this point if and when Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour will find a new streaming home, or if Swift's January 2020 documentary Miss Americana will follow suit.

