Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie on Track to Sell Out More Theaters Than Barbie

We're just a few days away from the release of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, the highly-anticipated filmed version of Swift's landmark concert tour. Even before the film's debut, projections have indicated that it will gross well over $100 million at the opening weekend box office — and it looks like it is currently on track to cross another milestone. According to new analytics from EntTelligence (h/t Deadline), Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is currently tracking to sell out more theaters on its opening evening than this year's Barbie, as well as 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Eras Tour has reportedly already "sold out" (over 75% of tickets) for one-third of its showtimes on opening day, compared to only 500 showtimes for Barbie.

Their metrics also state that 99% of all presale activity for the weekend of October 13th is for The Eras Tour, and that "there is a very even disbursement of sales over the three days" of the film's opening weekend.

What Is the Eras Tour Movie Rated?

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been rated PG-13 for "some strong language and suggestive materials." This update has led Swifties to speculate if any of the content within the film will be censored, as multiple songs on the Eras Tour setlist — such as Red's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version", folklore's "betty" and "the 1", and evermore's "champagne problems" and "tolerate it" — contain explicit lyrics.

The MPAA's official website states that "The Rating Board nevertheless may rate such a motion picture PG-13 if, based on a special vote by a two-thirds majority, the Raters feel that most American parents would believe that a PG-13 rating is appropriate because of the context or manner in which the words are used or because the use of those words in the motion picture is inconspicuous" — something that the Eras Tour movie could possibly fit the description of.

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for over half a dozen movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.