Who Wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge has come to an end, and with it has crowned a winner in its final episode! Squid Game was such a massive hit with Netflix that it went on to inspire a reality show competition using the series as a base. 456 real people were thrown into the chaos of games inspired by Squid Game for the hope of taking home a massive 4.56 million dollar prize. Across ten episodes, this massive group of players was whittled down to the final three contestants seen at the end of Episode 9 as fans had been curious to find out the winner.

Squid Game: The Challenge left off with its final three players in Episode 9. Sam, 016, Mai, 287, and Phill, 451. These three players survived all of the games and tests thus far, but Episode 10 first brought it down to the final two and then crowned a full winner. At the end of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, it was revealed that Mai (287) has won the game and the 4.56 million dollar prize they had been fighting for all this time.

Who Wins Squid Game?

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 starts out much like the final episodes of Squid Game did. Sami, Mai, and Phill dress up in tuxedos and have a final dinner with one another. Speaking about their pasts and letting each other know what got them to this point, it all leads to a new test. Choosing between three buttons (a circle, square, and triangle as seen in Squid Game), it's revealed that Sam chooses the wrong button and he's eliminated. Leaving Mai and Phill as the final two.

The final game is actually Rock, Paper, Scissors, unlike as seen in the original Squid Game series. Mai and Phill needed to win to get a key, which gives them a chance at opening a safe (with the winner picking the right key by chance). After a few intense rounds, ultimately it's Mai who picks the right key and opens the safe. Inside is revealed to be the golden debit card given to Seong Gi-Hun in the main series, and Mai wins 4.56 million dollars.

Mai is officially the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, and Season 2 has already been announced to be in the works with the casting process now underway. How do you feel about the winner? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!