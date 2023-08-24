New Monster Cereal Mascot Camella Creeper Getting Merch Line

Earlier this year, General Mills announced that they would be introducing their first-ever girl monster as part of their beloved Monsters Cereal line. This week, the company announced that the character — Carmella Creeper, a trendy zombie DJ with caramel-apple cereal — is getting her own line of merch just in time for Halloween. According to an announcement, fans can snag this exclusive merch to start showing their Monsters love starting on the spookiest day of the year — Friday, October 13 — at the Monsters Cereal website.

Monsters Cereal is bringing Carmella into the spotlight with limited-edition Carmella Creeper merch including Monsters band tees, a trucker hat with Monster stickers, and tote bags. While those will have to wait, Monsters Cereal has released a little something that fans can see now — and for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The monsters have been known to jam out together before (releasing a “Monster Mash” cover in recent years), and DJ Carmella is showing off her skills with the release of her first single: “Monster Mash (Remix).” Dropping ahead of Halloween season, Carmella has remixed this classic novelty song with a modern, EDM sound. You can check out the song on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube as well as monsterscereal.com. Here’s the YouTube embed if you don’t want to go poking around for it:

General Mills also confirmed that they will be rolling out a new version of their Monster Mash cereal, a flavor medley originally released as a 50th anniversary limited edition. The new Monster Mash will include Carmella along with Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy.

According to General Mills, “Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party. Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters’ haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows.”

Count Chocula and Franken Berry launched in Marcy 1971, according to the General Mills website. George Karn, who designed the original Trix Rabbit in 1959, also designed Count Chocula. In 1972, Boo Berry joined the party. Those three cereals have remained on the market since then, although in 2009, the cereals became seasonal items that are available during the spooky season. It isn’t just October when you can get them, though; in recent years, they have been showing up on store shelves in July or August.

Cereal lovers can stock up on all their favorites at retailers nationwide now starting at $3.99.