Monster Cereals Are Already Back in Stores

The final days of summer are upon us and before long at all, spooky season will be in full gear. In fact, some might say spooky season has already arrived now that the Monster Cereals have officially returned to stores. Over the past week, General Mills has been releasing Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry to markets around the country. Not only that, but the cereal maker has also revived a fourth monster for the season: Frute Brute is now available for the first time since 2013.

All four boxes share a new design this year as a result of General Mills' partnership with KAWS, a pop culture artist that's working on promotional items for the brand.

"This year's seasonal Monster debut is also marked by the return of Frute Brute, which joins the other monsters on shelves with its first appearance since 2013, as well as other spooky surprises to come later this fall. Frute Brute is known for its 'howlin'-good taste of fruit' and is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal, in part due to its appearances across various blockbuster movies in the 1990s.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.