New Romeo and Juliet Teased by Hunger Games and Heartstopper Stars

A new take on Romeo & Juliet is coming -- and that's all we know!

Kit Conner, star of Heartstopper, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler shared a pair of matching, cryptic images to their Instagram feeds today which, taken together, suggest the pair are working on an adaptation of Romeo & Juliet. There's no further detail, so nobody can be totally sure whether it's a screen or stage adaptation. The background -- which appears to feature teddy bears -- could suggest a modern setting (a la Baz Luhrmann's famous 1996 film adaptation), or could just be a style choice by whoever put the promo images together. So far, there doesn't appear to be any reporting that gives a clearer idea than what's right in front of us.

This come on the heels of reports that a stage version of the Shakespeare tragedy, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, has been the subject of racist backlash. Zegler, who also appeared in last year's The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, faced similar backlash following her casting as Snow White.

You can see the images below.

Over at Broadway World, they suggested that some fans think this is may be the Diane Paulus-directed production of Romeo & Juliet, which they're hoping to bring to the American Repertory Theater next season. However, in that same article, they say the Theater has no plans to make any casting announcements soon.