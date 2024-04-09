Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet Going to Broadway After Sell Out

Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet is heading to Broadway after some amazing fan interest. The Jamie Lloyd Company play sold out every ticket for the first run in London's West End stage in two hours. UK's Mirror reports that the fan interest has prompted a run on Broadway in New York City once the first 12 weeks in London wrap-up. That means the Spider-Man star is swinging back to The Big Apple for this massive event. As of the time of writing, tickets for Romeo & Juliet are still up around £200 as they try to accommodate more fans. But, the demand is so high that things just aren't slowing down. It's been a wild ride for this production since the moment it was announced.

London's West End stage presents a sort of homecoming for Holland. He rose to acclaim in Billy Elliot The Musical a while ago as a much younger actor. After all these high-profile projects, the Marvel star seems really excited to get back onto the stage and reconnect with his work there. This has become a sort of common thread among the MCU's heavy-hitters. They'll do something that is just for them before embarking on another big-screen spectacle. Clearly, The Jamie Lloyd Company made the right call for their leading man as the demand shows just how curious new audiences are to see Holland in the theater.

The Jamie Lloyd Company Supports Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

(Photo: Jamie Lloyd Company)

It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Romeo & Juliet though. Tom Holland's co-star, newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, has had to deal with a ton of abuse from online commentators. The Jamie Lloyd Company issued a statement backing the actress and decrying the racist comments that were leveled at her online. They're trying to make the best show possible and don't need that kind of behavior muddying up everything.

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment," the statement said. "We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported."

The production added, "Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities. Our rehearsal room is full of joy compassion and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators. The Romeo & Juliet company will continue to rehearse with generosity and love and focus on the creation of our production."

