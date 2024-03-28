Tom Holland's Romeo and Juliet Casts Its Juliet

Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet has finally named the actor's co-star. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will star opposite the Spider-Man franchise anchor in the new play coming from The Jamie Lloyd company. The British newcomer finds herself in one of the biggest production of the season. Romeo & Juliet opens on May 23 at the Duke of York's Theatre. That Thursday evening show will be an event for the entire theater community. Previews begin on Saturday May 11, so there will be some early impressions out in the world for people to parse through before they make their way to the show. Things will keep running until August 3.

Romeo & Juliet also corrals the talents of Freema Agyeman, Tomiwa Edun, Michael Balogun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ray Sesay, Nima Taleghani, Joshua-Alexander Williams, Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer. Jamie Lloyd will be directing the show as well. Holland offered a statement with the casting news. "Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet," he wrote. "I can't wait to get started and I know we'll create something really special together."

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers offered comment of her own. "I'm so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company," she said. "It's a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I'm excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre."

Romeo & Juliet With Tom Holland

(Photo: Jamie Lloyd Company)

A while ago, Holland was teasing something massive on his Instagram. Because of his film work, a lot of fans thought it would be Spider-Man related. However, the big announcement ended up being Romeo & Juliet. The Jamie Lloyd company celebrated this massive get by announcing the news in a huge way. They had been teasing some big projects for a while and this would fit that bill nicely.

"It has long been the intention for The Jamie Lloyd Company to become an independent production company and I am delighted to be beginning this new era with some very exciting new projects that will be announced soon," Jamie Lloyd typed in a previous statement. "Our partnership with ATG has been truly special and I am very grateful for their remarkable support over the last decade."

"I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with Adam Speers and everyone at ATG Productions when we collaborate on projects in the future," the statement added. "The company will work on a slate of current commissions and new projects created with some of the incredible collaborators I've worked alongside throughout my career — and, indeed, those artists I've yet to have the chance to work with."

