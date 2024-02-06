Tom Holland to Star in Romeo and Juliet Revival

Tom Holland is set to star in Romeo and Juliet for The Jamie Lloyd Company. The Marvel star teased big news coming on his Instagram yesterday. A lot of fans thought that meant news about Spider-Man 4 or one of his TV ventures. However, Romeo and Juliet presents a return to the stage for the Marvel star. He's previously worked with this company and made waves earlier in his career with a role in Billy Elliot: The Musical. The theater company describes the new production, "Violent delights have violent ends. Tom Holland is Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters. May 2024 | Duke of York's Theatre"

Earlier this year, the theater outfit teased some big projects, and this would definitely qualify. "It has long been the intention for The Jamie Lloyd Company to become an independent production company and I am delighted to be beginning this new era with some very exciting new projects that will be announced soon," Jamie Lloyd wrote in a previous statement. "Our partnership with ATG has been truly special and I am very grateful for their remarkable support over the last decade."

"I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with Adam Speers and everyone at ATG Productions when we collaborate on projects in the future," the statement continued. "The company will work on a slate of current commissions and new projects created with some of the incredible collaborators I've worked alongside throughout my career — and, indeed, those artists I've yet to have the chance to work with."

What's Going On With Spider-Man 4?

As of now, Spider-Man 4 is in development. A lot of the planning had to take a pause during the writer strike in 2023. However, Holland confirmed that conversations were being had while talking to Collider. It's no surprise that marvel studios in Sony both would like to get Spider-Man's next adventure up and running. But, the young actor isn't just going to force things for a payday.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland explained. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Tom Holland's Big Paycheck Mixup

One thing is for sure, Holland stays busy. Fellow actor Tom Hollander got an idea of just how much these big superhero gigs pay. He joined Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared the story of how he ended up accidentally getting one of the Spider-Man actor's paychecks. Needless to say, that Marvel Studios money hits a little different.

"People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency briefly. And it was a terrible moment," Hollander told the late night host. "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. ... I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 ... the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, 'Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.'"

"I don't think I'm in The Avengers," Hollander quipped, "It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum."

Would you go see the play? Let us know down in the comments!