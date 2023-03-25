Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Composer and Son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died after an 18-month battle with gastric cancer. He was 43. Andrew Lloyd Webber announced his son's death in a statement on Saturday (via Variety), thanking fans for their thoughts during this difficult time for the family. Nicholas died in Basingstoke Hospital on Saturday, March 25th.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," the statement reads. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you all for your thoughts during this difficult time."

Andrew had previously shared on social media that his son had been checked into hospice following a pneumonia diagnosis related to his cancer.

"I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away," he wrote. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think."

Born July 2, 1979, Nicholas Lloyd Webber was a composer like his father and grandfather, William Lloyd Webber, before him and had worked on various feature films, short films, television, and theater projects. He is best known for his work on BBC One's "Love, Lies and Records" and also worked on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 2001 Cinderella (also known as Bad Cinderella, which just opened on Broadway on March 23rd), which earned him a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber is survived by his father, his mother Sarah Hugill, wife Polly Wiltshire, and siblings Imogen, Isabella, Alastair, and William.

Our thoughts and prayers are Lloyd Webber's family and friends at this time.