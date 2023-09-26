NSYNC's Lance Bass Addresses Reunion Tour Rumors After New Trolls 3 Song

After decades out of the spotlight, *NSYNC has absolutely rocked the music world, with confirmation that they will be reuniting for a song on the Trolls: Band Together soundtrack. The news was officially confirmed earlier this month, just a matter of days after the group reunited in person to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Naturally, the news of new music has led some to wonder what else the band might have in store — but apparently, things aren't set in stone yet. As *NSYNC member Lance Bass revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, there are not any current plans for himself, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick to appear in a reunion tour or special.

"I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now," Bass explained.. "Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do," Bass said. "But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future."

Why Are *NSYNC Reuniting?

The song "Better Place", which will be officially released by RCA Records on September 29th, is *NSYNC's first official song in two decades since 2001's "Girlfriend." Prior to this month, the band's most recent public reunions were accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and three members of the band performing at WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

"It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," Bass revealed. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts... I blame Taylor Swift. I think she she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it's been so fun!"

"It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together," Bass added. "Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed. But there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

What Is Trolls 3 About?

In Trolls Band Together, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

