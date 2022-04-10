Watch NSYNC Perform at Alexa Bliss’ Wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera had their wedding this Saturday in California and some famous figures from the world of music popped up at the reception. That included three members of the iconic boy band NSYNC, and videos from their performance at the reception quickly spread online on Sunday. Bliss tweeted out afterward, “AMAZING WEDDING!! Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote ‘say you won’t let go’ & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends.”

You can see some clips from the wedding reception below. Bliss was written off WWE following Extreme Rules 2021 in order to undergo surgery and started popping up in vignettes teasing her return months later. She finally completed her “therapy” in February and returned to action at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, but hasn’t appeared ever since. Whenever asked by fans on Twitter why she’s been out of action again, Bliss has been unable to give an answer. It’s also still unclear if she’s dropping her “Fiend” character.

Bliss and Cabrera spoke with PEOPLE a couple of weeks before the ceremony in which the former champion talked about picking out her wedding dress. She explained, “With my dress, there wasn’t anything that I knew I wanted, I just knew what I didn’t want. I was scrolling through different designers on Instagram and Pinterest and all these things, and I came across Netta BenShabu’s designs, and I really loved them. I knew, like, ‘OK, so this is who I’m going to buy my dress from.’…Two days later, Ryan coincidentally was like, ‘Hey, so I set you up a dress appointment with this boutique in L.A., Kinsley James, and they actually have a designer who wants to design a dress for you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I already have a designer in mind.’ He was like, ‘Oh, well at least go hear her out. Her name is Netta BenShabu.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

“It was like a snowball of ideas,” she later added. “As soon as I put on the dress that I customized, I was like, ‘This is my dress.’ I got emotional. The one thing everyone who I show my dress to says is, ‘That’s you. That is you in a dress.’”