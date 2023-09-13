NSYNC Reunites on Stage for First Time in Years at MTV VMA Awards

No need to tear up your heart, because *NSYNC has officially reunited. On Tuesday night, all five members of the beloved boy band joined forces at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, after not appearing together publicly in years. JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake could all be seen on stage — not to perform together, even though they are rumored to be releasing new music tied to Timberlake's forthcoming movie Trolls Band Together. Instead, the group all appeared to present the award for Best Pop, which went to Taylor Swift for her hit song "Anti-Hero." Some of the band members even gave Swift friendship bracelets, a reference to the bracelet-trading phenomenon around Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

Timberlake took to X shortly before the segment to share a video of all five members hanging out in the elevator together. This is the first time all five members have publicly appeared together since accepting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

So five guys walk into an elevator… pic.twitter.com/YUvYsMa25n — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) September 13, 2023

Will *NSYNC Reunite For Trolls 3?

It was reported last month that *NSYNC is set to release new music for Trolls Band Together, although details surrounding the musical collaboration are currently under wraps. This would be the band's first official song together since 2001's "Girlfriend." While this will mark *NSYNC's first new song in over 20 years, some of the band members have performed together recently. Last year, three members of the band performed at WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

What Is Trolls 3 About?

In Trolls Band Together, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

What do you think of *NSYNC reuniting at the 2023 VMAs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!