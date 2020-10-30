NSYNC Movie Coming From Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Creator Rachel Bloom

✖

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and Emmy winner Rachel Bloom is making the leap to the big screen, having been tapped to pen the script for a new NSYNC movie. Variety reports that the film, while about the iconic boy band in the larger sense, will actually tell the true story of two NSYNC superfans that followed the group around for an entire summer while they were on their last world tour. NSYNC member Lance Bass has been developing the project for a few years now which is being set up at Sony Pictures' TriStar. In a statement, Bloom said: “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better. Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!”

Bass will produce the film which will focus on real life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington. The musician has also been hoping to make this story into a feature film for the better part of twenty years. Speaking in an interview with EW earlier this year, Bass recounted learning about the story while on tour and how he knew it should be on the big screen one day.

"When I first found out about this true story, we were towards the end of our [Popodyssey] tour, and these girls had been following us for two and a half months already," Bass said in February. "I was watching TRL from inside the venue in San Diego and Carson Daly is on the Winnebago with these girls out front, talking about their story, and I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the coolest thing ever.' So me and the guys immediately went out into the parking lot, met the girls, gave them tickets to the rest of the shows, and it was just a really cool story. I knew at that moment, I’m like, 'This is going to be the best movie one day. I cannot wait.' That was my first year to ever produce a movie, so I’m like, 'This is gonna be one of my movies.'

The story has an unbelievable start too as the pair quit school and won a Winnebago on The Price is Right, which they used to follow the group. A Washington Post article on the story from 2001 revealed they made it to all but one of the 39 cities on the tour, missing the Tampa show due to a flat tire.

“The fact that it happened just like that, that they willed that weird thing to happen,” Bass said. “It was the biggest prize ever given on Price Is Right, I mean that is nuts to me. So that means it has to be a film.”

(Cover Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)