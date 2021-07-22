Oscar Mayer Roasts Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket

✖

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos made headlines this week, as he and a history-making crew went to space on board the New Shepard, the vessel owned by Bezos' Blue Origin aerospace company. The highly-publicized and televised launch drew a lot of different reactions, from comparing Bezos and his cohorts to Marvel's Fantastic Four to homaging Austin Powers to acknowledging the rather bizarre design of the New Shepard spacecraft itself. There have been a lot of memes already surrounding the New Shepard's design, and it looks like the official Twitter account for Oscar Meyer might have shared one of the best ones yet. On Wednesday, the company took to Twitter to share a graphic of their iconic Weinermobile vehicle headed to space, with a caption calling on fans to "call us next time you want to ride a wiener into space."

Call us next time you want to ride a wiener into space… pic.twitter.com/cmAnDeh6nS — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 21, 2021

"If you see the earth from space, it changes you," Bezos said on social media when the flight was first announced. "It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one earth. I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life, it's an adventure, it's a big deal for me. I invited my brother to come on this first flight because we're the closest friends."

"I wasn't even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight and then when he asked me to go along I was just awe-struck," Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos, added. "What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to be able to do it with my best friend."

Bezos' flight saw the New Shepard fly over 60 miles above the Earth for eleven minutes, has been talked about quite a lot since it was announced, spawning countless memes, competition from Virgin CEO Richard Branson, and even a petition to keep the billionaire from returning to Earth. Director Doug Liman, who is set to go to space to film a movie with Tom Cruise, also called out Bezos, arguing that the billionaire's voyage didn't really go to space.

“It’s good. If we can inspire kids to study science. I grew up dreaming about going into space,” Liman said in an interview last month. "I’m a bit snobby about it because Blue Origin is not going very high. Like, it’s space, but it’s not. I really think the moon or beyond is space."

The Bezos brothers were joined by 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who was among NASA's Project Mercury program in the 1960s, and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen, who took over a seat won anonymously in a $28 million auction, after the original bidder dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. Funk and Daemen made history as the oldest and youngest people to travel to space, respectively.

