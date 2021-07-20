Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Launch Is Drawing Comparisons To Austin Powers' Scene

✖

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos completed his first successful launch into space for Blue Origin, as the spacecraft spent several minutes outside of Earth's atmosphere in a launch that lasted 10 minutes overall. The launch commanded a lot of attention understandably, but what was not expected was the comparisons that came flying in once the spacecraft actually launched. That's because people on social media noticed some similarities to Dr. Evil's rocket that launched from his secret mountain lair in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, specifically the design of the rocket that was hilarious in the film, and we imagine Blue Origin wasn't going for that design aesthetic.

The reactions started pouring in on social media, with many citing that Austin Powers is now real-life thanks to the Blue Origin launch. This is especially true when you see zoomed-out photos of the rocket, which definitely give off the same vibe, though some of the features aren't as similar when you see it close up (at least in regards to the bottom portion of the rocket).

Bezos was joined by his brother Mark as well as Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, who now hold the titles of the oldest and youngest humans ever to fly in space.

Blue Origin joins an increasingly competitive space race market, as Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has already made a successful launch, and Elon Musk's SpaceX has already made waves too. It will be interesting to see if there are any design tweaks made to the rocket now that Austin Powers has dominated the conversation, but odds are if it works that's all they care about.

It would actually be fun if they embraced the comparisons, maybe going with a full '60s theme on the outside next time around, but we'll have to wait and see.