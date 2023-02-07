Taco Bell Releasing "Big Ass Mexican Pizza"

After a years-long hiatus, the Mexican Pizza officially came back to Taco Bell locations nationwide last year. The chain quickly started experimenting on the item, testing variations it could potentially ROLL out to markets in support of the return. Now, the fan-favorite is releasing its biggest take on the fast-food taco pizza yet—the "Big A** Mexican Pizza."

In celebration of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Taco Bell locations in Glendale, Arizona—the city where the Big Game is being held—will be delivering the Big A** Mexican Pizza to Taco Bell fiends lucky enough to win one. There is one slight catch: not only will the item not be available nationally, but winners have already been chosen through the Taco Bell app, meaning those getting the item in and around Glendale have already been selected to win the item, which is four times bigger than the regular Mexican Pizza.

"At Taco Bell, the only brand we're trying to top is ourselves. The return of the Mexican Pizza in 2022 was a massive success driven by our fans which is why we wanted to innovate on what they loved most and show up with an unexpected innovation that no one ever saw coming," Taco Bell brand officer Sean Tresvant offered in a press release. "Though we're not officially participating in the big game this year, we're ecstatic to give select fans in Glendale, AZ and nearby cities the ultimate Taco Bell experience to elevate their watch parties."

Luckily for those hoping to get in on the action, there are still Mexican Pizza-related promotions helping elsewhere around the country. Anyone who orders over $20 worth of food for delivery in the Taco Bell app this weekend—either on Saturday, February 11th or Sunday, February 12th—will receive a Mexican Pizza on the house.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King previously said in a press release announcing the return of the item. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."