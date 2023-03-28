Taco Bell Removing Iconic Item From Menu

Taco Bell is losing a heavyweight. Come April 19th, the Quesarito will be no more, with the chain announcing the item is departing to help make room for two returning favorites. First introduced in 2014, the Quesarito quickly became a fan-favorite for being a hybrid quesadilla and burrito. Instead of a single tortilla encompassing Taco Bell's traditional ingredients, melted cheese found itself sandwiched between two tortillas, which then served as the container for the burrito.

Now, it's being removed from the menu for good—or, in the case of Taco Bell, for the foreseeable future. The item has been losing traction in recent years with the restaurant technically removing it from menus a few years back. Despite having no real estate on the menu, Taco Bell fiends have still been able to order the item through the Taco Bell app. Next month, it will no longer be available for purchase in the app.

Why is the Quesarito leaving?

Two previous mainstays are returning to the menu with Taco Bell choosing to focus on the returnees than the fledgling Quesarito. In its place, fans will soon find the return of the Bacon Club Chalupa and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

The Bacon Club Chalupa is the chain's take on a club sandwich, stuffing the thick chalupa shell with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and avocado sauce. The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito is a more recent offering that's returning after a brief hiatus. Featuring twice the helping of steak, hence the name, the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito also has seasoned rice, cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Then more cheese is grilled onto the outside of burrito, giving it its Grilled Cheese name.

The Quesarito may soon be gone, but it will never be forgotten. Godspeed, friend.