Taco Bell's Enchirito Has Returned
Things are getting pretty saucy—the Enchirito has returned to Taco Bell locations across the United States and the internet simply can't get enough. The beloved item from the fast-food chain was first introduced in 1970 and was a staple on Taco Bell menus through 2013. It was then removed during on of the chain's major menu overhauls and has been unavailable since.
That is, of course, until earlier this year when Taco Bell executives pitted it against the Double Decker Taco in a battle to see which item would return. After a fan vote, the Enchirito won out and is now available through November 30th at participating locations.
"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
God Bless
enchirito is back god bless— ★ RSTLNE ★ (Yo No Soy Como Tu) (@fleshycurse) November 17, 2022
5 Star Meal
I just wanna thank @tacobell for this 5 star meal I'm about to have. Keep the #enchirito pic.twitter.com/95wsdTogg4— Mr. :) (@AutismFam) November 17, 2022
Shouting
THE ENCHIRITO IS BACK AT TACO BELL. Sorry for shouting, this is exciting pic.twitter.com/eEvbPlLnnV— Slothy McSlothface (@MsMcSlothyFace) November 17, 2022
Hype is Real
The Enchirito is back at Taco Bell folks. The hype is real. I been doing homemade Enchiritos my whole adult life cause they stopped carrying them such a long time ago.— dilutedspine (@dilutedspine) November 19, 2022
Enchirito Time
got @tacobell for my @dunkindonuts guys – ITS ENCHIRITO TIME pic.twitter.com/vNbdCmJr9P— fa la la laura ❄️ (@lululaura) November 18, 2022
Get Him an Enchirito Stat
I need that enchirito bro. Jonesing like a mfer over here. Itchy and shit.— El Casper – Grand Maester, Urology (@thebigtex915) November 17, 2022
Breakfast
The #enchirito is back at @tacobell starting today!— Aly B (@AlyBradio) November 17, 2022
Don't judge me....but I definitely had one for breakfast 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Di5AnMQLAC
Beautiful
The enchirito is BACK pic.twitter.com/c7cX4BTfFG— Robby (@okeIIeykm) November 19, 2022