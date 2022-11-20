Taco Bell's Enchirito Has Returned

Things are getting pretty saucy—the Enchirito has returned to Taco Bell locations across the United States and the internet simply can't get enough. The beloved item from the fast-food chain was first introduced in 1970 and was a staple on Taco Bell menus through 2013. It was then removed during on of the chain's major menu overhauls and has been unavailable since.

That is, of course, until earlier this year when Taco Bell executives pitted it against the Double Decker Taco in a battle to see which item would return. After a fan vote, the Enchirito won out and is now available through November 30th at participating locations.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

