Taco Bell Brings Back Another Wildly Popular Item

At long last, Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell. The arrival of the side dish has become a beloved annual tradition and Tuesday, Taco Bell announced the seasoned fries are coming back this week. While some stores may already be rolling them out already, Nacho Fries will be available at all participating locations beginning April 13th.

This time around, the fast-food brand is teaming up with Yellowbird Hot Sauce to offer a new Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce that can top your fries if you should choose.

"We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature," Taco Bell chief innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu. While they won't be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we've been working to bring to fans everywhere."

As with previous years, Nacho Fries will be available as a side or as an entree that's topped with nacho cheese sauce and steak.

"We're honored to be collaborating with the innovative team at Taco Bell to bring our signature blend of bold flavor and heat to their menu with Yellowbird Nacho Fries," Yellowbird CEO George Milton added. "This partnership is a testament to both the growing popularity of Yellowbird and Taco Bell's commitment to taking risks and offering unique and exciting menu items for their customers. We can't wait for everyone to experience the delicious, spicy taste of Yellowbird in this exciting new form."

On top of the return, Taco Bell fiends are also able to order the Spicy Habanero Ranch as a side through the Taco Bell app. The Yellowbird fries are expected to be available for two weeks due to limited availabilities. Nacho Fries themselves will then continue being on the menu by themselves for some time later.

This year's offering isn't the first time Nacho Fries have gotten a special hot sauce partner. Last October, the fries returned to locations featuring a special hot sauce from TRUFF.