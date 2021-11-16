Paul Rudd Breaks Silence on Giving Seth Rogen a Massage, Says It Lasted 40 Minutes

Paul Rudd has finally offered up some details on the massage he gave Seth Rogen, which he claims lasted 40 minutes. Rudd and Rogen are good friends and have worked together on numerous comedic films in the early 2000s such as The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and Anchorman. Back in July, Seth Rogen revealed how Paul Rudd pull off a prank by secretly giving him a massage in Las Vegas without Rogen realizing it. Rogen shared the story on Twitter, though Rudd never responded to it until now. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host got Rudd to reveal how he pulled the prank off.

Colbert showed Rudd the original tweet Rogen made in July. When asked if that really happened, Rudd confirmed that it indeed did. “I think we were filming a scene from Knocked Up and we had to shoot it in Las Vegas and we were in the gym spa, hours before shooting,” Rudd said. “I knew he went to get a massage, and I just went in.”

“Did you tap her out and keep going?” Colbert asked, to which Rudd replied, “It was like in Indiana Jones when he takes the idol away and he puts the bag of sand [laughs].” Rudd assumed Rogen would realize it was one of his best friends giving him a massage, but surprisingly, Rogen remained faced down during the entire ordeal. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star admitted Rogen’s comatose-like state may had more to do with him being high than his massage skills.

“I was doing his shoulders and arms and he is not opening his eyes. And then I just started massaging his face,” Rudd added. Rogen would eventually open his eyes and had a panic response to Rudd’s massage. This is where he said he massaged Rogen “for at least 40 minutes.” Rudd then pretended to give Colbert a massage on the top of his hosting table in front of the audience.

Rudd was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife, where he plays Mr. Grooberson. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film is a continuation of the first two Ghostbusters films and features a mother and her two kids moving to a small town where they learn their secret connection to the Ghostbusters legacy. Paul Rudd was also recently announced as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 by People magazine.

