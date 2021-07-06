✖

Paul Rudd once surprised Seth Rogen by giving him an entire massage - in secret. In the latest 'True Hollywood Story' Rogen shared on social media, the comedic actor explained how his Rudd massage happened - and it's a pretty hilarious tale: "Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

Just so we're all clear: there are a great number of people on this Earth who would trade a limb to get a massage from Paul Rudd: Seth Rogen received that blessing without even knowing it. Talk about a blessed life!

It's not surprising to hear about Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen pranking one another: the two actors have a longtime friendship, which has extended to a long list of successful onscreen projects like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is The End, and more. More to the point: in the general circle of friends that Rudd and Rogen belong to (including figures like Judd Apatow, Jason Segel, Evan Goldberg, and others) you'd expect pranking to be a given rule.

...More to the point: Seth Rogen's story is yet another testament to how charming Paul Rudd really is. The fact that he could talk a masseuse into going along with a prank that could potentially end in firing is pretty amazing stuff.

Seth Rogen has mostly stepped behind the camera in the last few years, producing hit TV shows like The Boys, Preacher, Black Monday, and Invincible. While Rogen is collecting executive money, Paul Rudd (and his ageless face) is still very much a draw at the box office. Rudd has a big few years already lined up, with his Marvel movie run as Ant-Man continuing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the What If...? animated series. He also has Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming out, which could rekindle that beloved franchise.

In other words: Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are earning the life of Hollywood leisure that will allow for many continuous days of pranks.