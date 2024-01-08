Ryan Reynolds Gives Hilarious Victory Speech as Deadpool for Welcome to Wrexham's Emmy Win

Ryan Reynolds accepts his Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham in character as Deadpool in a now-viral video.

Deadpool is an Emmy winner—sort of. Welcome to Wrexham won four Emmys during this year's Creative Arts ceremony, and Wrexham AFC owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds shared their thanks in a now-viral video. Only Reynolds didn't appear as himself, he appeared in-character as the Merc With a Moth.

"First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b******. I'd also like to thank The Academy for this honour and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises not to f-ck up my next movie."

Ryan Reynolds posts an acceptance speech for Welcome to Wrexham’s Emmys win in character as Deadpool pic.twitter.com/H0uaMp6f9M — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 8, 2024

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

In addition to Reynolds' Deadpool starring in Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

The movies was well into principal photography earlier this year when it was shut down as a result of the writers' and actors' strikes.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!