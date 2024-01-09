Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa After 2-Year Separation

Two years after announcing that they were ending their relationship, Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Aquaman star Jason Momoa. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bonet cites irreconcilable differences and is requesting joint custody of their children, a 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son and no spousal support for either side. While Bonet and Momoa publicly announced their breakup in 2022, Bonet's filing lists the date of their separation of October 7, 2020.

In 2022, Bonet surprised fans with an announcement on social media that the couple was getting divorced, writing at the time, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the post begins. "And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

It continued: "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become...Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children...Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer...May Love Prevail." The message is signed,"✨ J & L"

The post has since been deleted.

Bonet and Momoa first met in 2005 and married in 2017 in a secret ceremony in California. Despite the announcement of their breakup in 2022, Bonet and Momoa have continued to support one another, with Momoa saying that they were "still family" when he attended the premiere of stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's movie The Batman.

"We're just so proud," Momoa said at the time. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here… It's still family, you know?"

What Is Jason Momoa's Next Movie?

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom having opened in theaters on December 20th, Momoa's next film at Warner Bros. is Minecraft. Minecraft is the latest video game to get the movie treatment and is set to be directed by Jared Hess and will star Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Emma Myers and Jack Black. The film is expected to premiere on April 4, 2025.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.