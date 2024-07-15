Pentagon Debunks Popular Roswell UFO Crash Theory

Few UFO conspiracies garner the attention of the Roswell incident, a 1947 crash allegedly involving an alien spaceship. Even though government officials insist the incident was nothing more than an Armed Forces balloon that crashed into the wilderness, Roswell has been synonymous with aliens and extraterrestrial life since. Now, nearly 80 years after the incident took place, the United States Department of Defense has completed analysis of a piece of metal obtained from the crash; and a new report containing the results likely isn’t a hit with believers.

In a new report released by AARO, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, it’s said the metal contains an alloy of this planet and isn’t some unknown metal from an alien planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This specimen has been publicly alleged to be a component recovered from a crashed extraterrestrial vehicle in 1947, and purportedly exhibits extraordinary properties, such as functioning as a terahertz waveguide to generate antigravity capabilities,” AARO officials write in the report. “Considering all available evidence, AARO assesses that this specimen is likely a test object, a manufacturing product or byproduct, or a material component of aerospace performance studies to evaluate the properties of [magnesium] alloys.”

Complicating the analysis, AARO writes, is the fact that the chain of custody for those who’ve owned or come in contact with the metal fragment is unclear.

“Although the origin, chain of custody, and ultimate purpose of this specimen remain unclear, a modern and robust analysis of its chemical and structural composition and properties does not indicate that its origin is non-terrestrial, nor do the data indicate that the material examined ever had the pure single-crystalline bismuth layer that could possibly have acted as a terahertz waveguide,” the report adds.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.