Pepsi Changes Its Logo Again

Pepsi is about to turn 125 and the soda company is celebrating in a big way. Tuesday, the soda maker unveiled an entirely new brand, one that will see changes to its iconic globe and typography-based logos. Instead of a temporary logo for the anniversary, Pepsi is overhauling its look on a permanent basis, which will see packaging and logo designs changed across its product line.

"At PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives," Pepsi chief design officer Mauro Porcini, offered in a press release. "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come."

The new logos will appear the same on each product, which will continue retaining the same color schemes they currently have. Full sugar regular Pepsi products will have blue labels and cans while Diet Pepsi products will still be silver. Zero Sugar Pepsi products, on the other hand, will have black cans and bottle labels regardless of flavor—regular or Wild Cherry.

It's the first logo change for the company in 14 years, having last changed to their current logos and branding in 2008. Both the globe itself and the font used has been changed, providing both a fresh new look and an homage to the look used by brand between 1950 and 1986.

"Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years," Pepsi chief marketer Todd Kaplan added. "We couldn't be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love. This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world."

The logo changes will debut later this year in North American markets before receiving a global rollout throughout 2024.