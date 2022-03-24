Pepsi Partners With IHOP to Release Maple Syrup Cola

Pepsi might most be known for their beloved cola flavor, though the brand has explored a number of ambitious flavors over the years, with their latest offering being a blend of their cola with a signature maple syrup taste, courtesy of their collaboration with IHOP. Fans hoping to get their hands on the cola will have to act fast, as they will only be available through social media, with 2,000 winners being selected through Twitter and Instagram using the #ShowUsYourStack hashtag. Learn more about the collaboration below, as well as complete details on how to enter to win the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

Per press release, “Few things awaken the senses like the smell of pancakes and maple syrup in the kitchen. In partnership with IHOP, Pepsi is celebrating pancake lovers everywhere with a new highly limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, that combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi.

“Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will only be available through the #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter. Starting this morning, fans looking to get their hands on this limited-edition drop of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola can post a photo or video of their stack(s) of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP. Foodies and cola lovers alike should act fast to ensure they are one of the 2,000 lucky winners. No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. U.S. residents (excluding MA & VT), 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 3/29/22. Rules. One consumer will also be surprised with a custom Pepsi Spout, inspired by the iconic IHOP syrup pitchers, that will produce the perfect pour to enjoy Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

“Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brand’s unique and indulgent flavor innovations including PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack, to name a few. Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola joins these one-of-a-kind drops available in uniquely designed 12 oz cans.”

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,” Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online.”

“At IHOP we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging, and joy when they dine with us,” Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, added. “We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”

Head to Twitter and Instagram today to participate.

Will you be trying to snag the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola? Let us know in the comments below!