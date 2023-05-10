Vincent D'Onofrio Teases the Pigs Can't Look Up Follow-up (Exclusive)

Now two years after his first book was released, Vincent D'Onofrio is preparing to release his follow-up. While his debut came in the form of Mutha: Stuff + Things, a collection of his poetry, his sophomore outing is Pigs Can't Look Up, a children's book based on one of his most viral tweets. Due out on May 16th, the actor-turned-writer is now already looking forward to his third book and beyond. In fact, D'Onofrio tells us he'd enjoy sticking with similar themes about animals seeing the stars for the first time.

"It's a little longer in text, but it's still going to be a kind of halfway in between a picture book and a children's story book. But it's about a finch, the bird, and it's based on a true story that happened to me when I was sitting on a bench once, but I won't be the main character in it. It'll be another young person, I think," D'Onofrio reveals.

Whatever the case, or whatever the animal, the actor tells ComicBook.com he just wants to tell stories that encourage people to do what they can to help others.

"[Your actions] don't have to be so significant. Even the most insignificant thing can help somebody or help yourself by helping somebody," he adds.

