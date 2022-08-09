Daredevil Star Announces Book Based on Viral Tweet

Vincent D'Onofrio is putting Kingpin's cuff links down and picking up the pen...at least momentarily, of course. Monday, the beloved Daredevil star announced his next book in Pigs Can't Look Up. A children's book illustrated by Shelly Cunningham, the tale is based on one of D'Onofrio's mega-viral tweets about a pig who can't look towards the sky.

"In this spare picture book, a little girl forges a bond with a pig on her farm, taking note of the unfair truth that because their bodies evolved to forage for food on the ground, pigs can't look up," publisher Cameron Books' synopsis reads. "Inspired by empathy, the little girl determines and plots to hoist the pig up to see the stars, and in doing so, sees herself. Originally written as a tweet by actor Vincent D'Onofrio, the limited and poetic text morphs into a beautiful story of friendship and kindness in this bold and graphic picture book."

Pigs can't look up.

But I could pick a pig up one night and raise it into the sky and tilt this pig ever so gentle. I can make sure this pigs eyes line up with the stars. Imagine seeing the stars 4the first time.I want 2b treated that kindly and see the stars for the first time. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 20, 2019

The actor previously compiled some of his musings in his debut book, Mutha: Stuff + Things, which was released in 2021.

"This is what happens when I'm idle. This is the kind of thing that goes on when I'm idle," the actor told us at the time. "When I'm not taking care of my sons and talking to my daughter, and when I'm not acting, I have to stick my nose into something and so, this became the thing. And now I write every day. It's just endless."

He added, "It's just the absurdity of the world. I have dyslexia and other issues and I have a lot of thoughts that go through my head in fragmented ways all the time."

You can pre-order Pigs Can't Look Up right here.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!