People Are Freaking out Over the New Pineapple-Flavored Mountain Dew

In a matter of days, Dollar General will be home to an exclusive new flavor of Mountain Dew. According to soda insiders, the national chain is expected to officially roll out Mountain Dew Maui Burst starting October 16th. Maui Burst is Mountain Dew’s first pineapple-flavored offering and is expected to be completely exclusive to the national dollar store chain. As of now, the drink is only available in a larger 16oz. can.

As fate would have it, some Dollar General locations have started stocking the item on the shelf and fans have started freaking out over the new flavor. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Mountain Dew Maui Burst! Have you come across the new soda yet? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Now I call myself a connoisseur of all things Dew, and I just picked up a can of #MauiBurst, and I have to say, @MountainDew you have the #CaptainsApproval pic.twitter.com/XIqImLDCiN — Hunter Belfield (@CaptainBacon61) October 6, 2019

This shit was pretty great! I love pineapple! And this is pineapple Mountain Dew! Too bad it’s a heavy, so it’s full sugar. Call me when you make a zero! 8.8! pic.twitter.com/6zp6qONbT3 — puf (@pufisgod) October 11, 2019

Yes, this is real from the great people @MountainDew and sold exclusively at @DollarGeneral … Mtn Dew Maui Burst and yes the pineapple taste is there and it’s only a $1.00. Dew yourself a flavor and Dew the Dew! #mtndew #mountaindew #mauiburst #dollargeneral pic.twitter.com/SGs5FCBO0c — David Kaltz (@DavidKaltzPhoto) October 13, 2019

