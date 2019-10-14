IRL

People Are Freaking out Over the New Pineapple-Flavored Mountain Dew

In a matter of days, Dollar General will be home to an exclusive new flavor of Mountain Dew. According to soda insiders, the national chain is expected to officially roll out Mountain Dew Maui Burst starting October 16th. Maui Burst is Mountain Dew’s first pineapple-flavored offering and is expected to be completely exclusive to the national dollar store chain. As of now, the drink is only available in a larger 16oz. can.

As fate would have it, some Dollar General locations have started stocking the item on the shelf and fans have started freaking out over the new flavor. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Mountain Dew Maui Burst! Have you come across the new soda yet? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

