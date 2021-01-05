Pizza Hut Is Giving Away "Nothing But Stuffed Crust" Pizzas This Week

✖

Now that the year is 2021, it's been 25 years since Pizza Hut introduced stuffed crust pizza to the masses. To celebrate, the pizza joint is gifting a new "Nothing But Stuffed Crust" pizza to a select few. Beginning Tuesday, pizza connoisseurs in Dallas and Los Angeles will get the new treat — a stuffed crust pizza, without the pizza — with any order over $10. The first 50 people to place orders at select locations in the two metros on January 5th, 6th, and 7th will get the 'za-less pizza while supplies last.

The locations in question are below:

Los Angeles: 1555 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006

Los Angeles: 6660 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Dallas: 17580 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75275

Dallas: 8605 Ohio Drive, Plano, TX 75024

(Photo: Pizza Hut)

"The Original Stuffed Crust pizza was a game changer 25 years ago, and while there have been many imitators, nothing beats Original Stuffed Crust from Pizza Hut," Pizza Hut chief market George Felix said in a press release. "In fact, over the years, we've had fans ask us if they could order just the stuffed crust by itself because it's that good, so we're excited to not only offer our Original Stuffed Crust pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $11.99, but to also give some lucky people in DFW and LA the chance to try the ultimate crust experience with Nothing But Stuffed Crust."

In addition to the limited pizza release, the chain is also doing a stuffed crust deal nationwide for a limited time. That deal, a three-topping large stuffed-crust for $11.99, is available at participating locations that have contactless delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup.