Pizza Hut is Bringing Back The Edge Pizza

Like all forms of nostalgia, food nostalgia is having a moment. Last month, Burger King brought back the fan-favorite crown-shaped chicken nuggets in limited release, and even at the grocery store, some beloved items have been making their way back to shelves, such as Trix yogurt and Dunkaroos. Now, Pizza Hut is getting in on the nostalgia act by bringing back one of its most famous pizzas over a decade after it left menus. That's right, Pizza Hut is bringing back The Edge.

Originally introduced in 1997, The Edge is a thing-crust pizza built on the Thin 'N Crispy dough that features toppings covering said dough from edge-to-edge. The Thin 'Crispy dough is the first type of dough ever used when Pizza Hut first opened its doors in 1958. The Edge also features a garlic and herb seasoning blend unique to the pizza. It's considered a "tavern-style" pizza because it's cut into 16 squares and the cracker-thin crust has a distinct crunch -- and is sturdy enough to handle all the toppings. The pizza was last seen on the menu during a rare re-release back in 2009.

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back. Anyone who loves thin-crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge," David Graves, General Manager at Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "The bold flavor and aroma of the Edge Seasoning will instantly transport you back to a Pizza Hut."

The Edge is available in four options. The Ultimate variety comes topped edge-to-edge with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and Roma tomatoes. The Carnivore features pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon. The Vegetarian features green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes and Pepperoni Lover's is exactly that, a pizza loaded with pepperoni from edge to edge.

The Edge is available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, but it is a limited-time offering so those pizza fans looking to get on on the food nostalgia will probably want to check it out sooner rather than later before it leaves menus again. It has a suggested price of $12.99, though the price may vary by location and there is an extra charge for additional toppings and extra cheese.

