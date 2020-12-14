Popeyes Doubles Down on Desserts With Limited-Time Beignets

✖

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen changed the game last year when they leapt into the so-called chicken sandwich wars with their own menu offering that prompted some insane buzz, long lines, and even a lawsuit from someone upset the restaurant chain sold out at one point. Things have settled down since then, but now Popeyes is shaking things up again this time in the dessert category. Popeyes added chocolate beignets to their menus nationwide starting Monday.

According to CNBC, the addition of the beignets is part of a broader strategy for the chain to use dessert as an attraction for customers. Currently, the only permanent dessert offering on the Popeyes menu is the cinnamon apple pie but limited-time and regional offerings a sometimes available. As for the beignets, which are a famous New Orleans staple, the Popeyes treat is a deep-fried pastry stuffed with Hershey's chocolate and will be available in three, six, and 12-packs at the restaurant for a limited time.

The chain tested the beignets in Boston and other Northeastern markets back in October, though Popeyes' president of the Americas Sam Siddiqui says don't expect the treats to beat out the chicken sandwich in terms of release frenzy. Siddiqui said that event was unlike anything he'd ever seen before.

"I've been in [the fast-food industry] for almost a decade now, and I don't think I've ever seen anything like the chicken sandwich across any brand, so I don't know if I want to set expectation that high," Siddiqui said.

As noted, the beignets are available in three, six or 12 packs priced at $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49 respectively. They are a limited-time offering so those interested will want to get them sooner rather than later. Popeyes also has a clever tie-in launch for the beignets as well, addressing the "messy" nature of the treat -- they are covered in powdered sugar, after all -- by offering a "Beignet Camo" black hoodie on their website. The hoodie, which is decorated to look like it's covered in powdered sugar even before you take a single bite, sells for $35. You can check that item out here.

Will you be checking out Popeyes new beignets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!